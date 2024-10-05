Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Inside with Jen Psaki

Liz Cheney goes to bat for Kamala Harris

Plus, Judge Chutkan's judicial duty, the VP debate's breakout star and links for Hurricane Helene relief in this week’s 3-Minute Read from Jen Psaki.

"Inside with Jen Psaki"
“Inside with Jen Psaki” airs Sundays at 12 p.m. and Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET. Join me!MSNBC
By  Jen Psaki
MSNBC Anchors and Correspondents - Season 2023

Jen Psaki

Jen Psaki is the host of "The Briefing with Jen Psaki" airing Tuesdays through Fridays at 9 p.m. EST. She is the former White House press secretary for President Joe Biden.  