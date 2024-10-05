Liz Cheney goes to bat for Kamala Harris

What the history books will remember

This week, former GOP Rep. Liz Cheney made headlines by joining Vice President Kamala Harris on the campaign trail in Ripon, Wisconsin — which is also the birthplace of the Republican Party.

Cheney joins hundreds of high-profile Republicans who have broken away from Trump to endorse the Harris-Walz ticket. Among these defectors is former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, who recently declared “Donald Trump and JD Vance cannot be trusted with the Constitution, cannot be trusted to uphold our rule of law, and cannot be trusted to enact responsible policy.” Hutchinson noted she was “proud as a conservative to have the opportunity to vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in this election.”

But with just over 30 days to go before the election, what are all the other anti-Trump Republicans waiting for? Utah Sen. Mitt Romney has voiced concerns that Trump would target him and his family if re-elected. Former President George W. Bush has been castigated and attacked by Trump at every turn. Former Trump chief of staff John Kelly said that Trump “has nothing but contempt for our democratic institutions, our Constitution, and the rule of law.” And when an aide told Trump that his Vice President Mike Pence’s life was in danger on Jan. 6, 2021, Trump reportedly replied: “So what?”

I am not saying it’s easy to go against your own political party. Cheney knows that well, having been essentially excommunicated after a lifetime of loyal service. But as Harris put it during the Wisconsin event, “There are many who know it is wrong, and then there are those who have the courage to speak out loudly about it and the conviction to speak truth.”

For Romney, Bush, Kelly and Pence, time is running out. If you don’t speak up loudly now, you may lose your chance. And the history books will remember.

A Q&A with Andrew Weissmann

On Thursday, Judge Tanya Chutkan unsealed new evidence in the federal election case against Trump. The filing from special counsel Jack Smith’s team argues there is ample evidence to convict Trump for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, despite the Supreme Court’s presidential immunity ruling this summer.

We’ll be talking to Andrew Weissmann this Sunday about this new filing. Here’s a sneak preview ahead of the interview:

What’s new in this filing that we haven’t seen before?

Direct evidence from Republicans who were in Trump’s administration and campaign proving Trump’s knowledge that he lost and intentional lies that he won, and efforts to undermine the presidential vote nonetheless.

How do you think this indictment will hold up under the Supreme Court’s presidential immunity ruling?

Four justices already found that the state pressure scheme is not immune; it is very hard to see how there will not be one more vote agreeing with at least that part of the case going forward. But all of this assumes that Trump is not elected, because once in office he will simply order the DOJ to drop the case.

Someone you should know: Oakland University student Marcus Johnson While Vance and Walz traded mild-mannered barbs onstage this week, the breakout star of the VP debate was Oakland University student and civics guru Marcus Johnson. Play Johnson went viral for the impromptu "civics lesson" he gave post-debate at an OU watch party hosted by MSNBC's Jacob Soboroff, where he fact-checked Vance on the powers of the vice president, quipping that anyone who took high school civics should know the answer. If MSNBC hosts have anything to do with it, this won't be the last time we benefit from Johnson's wisdom. Joy Reid already locked him in as a co-host for an OU town hall with Harris, should she accept. And you can find more of Johnson's insightful, fact-based commentary on his X profile, where he's rocketed to 27,000 followers (from just 100 before the debate). Hurricane Helene relief Hurricane Helene has had a devastating impact on the Southeast, with at least 200 deaths and hundreds still missing. Hundreds of thousands of homes are without power, and many returning evacuees are finding their communities and homes destroyed, especially in North Carolina. If you're wondering how you can help the communities affected, here are several organizations providing aid and accepting donations. American Red Cross: Opening and supporting shelters for people who have evacuated their homes. Salvation Army: Providing food, disaster relief, emotional and spiritual care. Americares: Coordinating deliveries of medicines and relief supplies. There are also many state-specific efforts, including: North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund: Supporting immediate needs like food, water, cleaning and emergency supplies. Florida Disaster Fund: Distributes funds to local groups tasked with disaster response and recovery. Send Relief (Georgia): Supplying meals, water and recovery materials to impacted areas.