GA Republicans rebuked by MLB in new push for equity from voting to athletics /

MS NOW Highlights (Best of MS NOW)
The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell
Lawrence: And so it has come to a Democratic governor asking Trump not to attack his state
The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell
‘No draft-dodging president will intimidate me’: Dem targeted by Trump Pentagon & DOJ speaks out
The Briefing with Jen Psaki
Press secretary Karoline Leavitt strains to make excuses for Trump
The Briefing with Jen Psaki
Trump accidentally confesses why he is antagonizing Minneapolis
All In with Chris Hayes
‘Not welcome here’: Maine governor draws line as ICE surge looms
All In with Chris Hayes