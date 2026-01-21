With pardons in hand, many Jan. 6 rioters are demanding taxpayer-funded compensation

The day after the Jan. 6 attack, Donald Trump was under enormous political pressure, with some congressional Republicans openly talking about trying to remove him from office before the end of his term. In damage-control mode, the president delivered public remarks, reading carefully from a prepared text.

“The demonstrators who infiltrated the Capitol have defiled the seat of American democracy,” Trump said, taking a position he’s since rejected. He added, “To those who engage in the acts of violence and destruction: You do not represent our country, and to those who broke the law: You will pay.”

Five years later, it appears he misspoke. “You will pay” has given way to “We will pay you.” The Washington Post reported:

At least eight Jan. 6 defendants are pursuing refunds of the financial penalties paid as part of their sentences, according to a Post review of court records. … Others are filing civil lawsuits against the government seeking millions of dollars, alleging politically tainted prosecutions and violations of their constitutional rights. Hundreds more have filed claims accusing the Justice Department, the FBI and other law enforcement agencies of inflicting property damage and personal injuries, according to their lawyer.

By all appearances, the Republican administration thinks this is a great idea. Indeed (as if Trump hadn’t already done enough for Jan. 6 rioters), the president broke new ground last spring when he endorsed the idea of a possible “compensation fund” for those who attacked the U.S. Capitol in his name. He didn’t elaborate on the details, but taken at face value, he appeared to be describing what would effectively be financial rewards for the criminals he pardoned.

Weeks later, Trump’s Justice Department brought the effort into focus, arguing in a court filing that pardoned Jan. 6 defendants are entitled to a refund of restitution payments they made to cover damage to the Capitol.

In August, a federal judge grudgingly authorized a $2,200 refund to a Jan. 6 rioter whose felony conviction was undone by Trump. Now others are lining up for similar payments.

New York Rep. Joe Morelle, the top Democrat on the House Administration Committee, which oversees the Capitol’s security and operations, told the Post, “Donald Trump and the DOJ want taxpayers to reimburse a violent mob for the destruction of the U.S. Capitol. The Jan. 6 nightmare continues.”