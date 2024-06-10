Will Jordan get what he wants from prosecutor in hush money case?

It was nearly 15 months ago when House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan thought it’d be a good idea to interfere in an ongoing local criminal investigation. Amid reports that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg might indict Donald Trump, the Ohio Republican joined two other GOP committee chairs to ask Bragg to testify before Congress.

In the weeks and months that followed, Jordan kept going, demanding documents and communications from the local prosecutor’s office, apparently indifferent to the fact that there was an ongoing case underway, and the U.S. House arguably doesn’t have jurisdiction over a district attorney’s office.

The Ohioan nevertheless kept sending Bragg correspondence and kept demanding information — and kept getting blown off by the prosecutor, who reminded Jordan that the Judiciary Committee couldn’t intervene in an ongoing case. In fact, at one point last year, Bragg wrote to the right-wing congressman, “We urge you to refrain from these inflammatory accusations, withdraw your demand for information, and let the criminal justice process proceed without unlawful political interference.”

As my MSNBC colleague Clarissa-Jan Lim recently noted, the day after a New York jury found Trump guilty of 34 felonies, Jordan decided to try yet again, calling on Bragg and Matthew Colangelo, senior counsel to the DA’s office, to testify before the Republicans’ so-called “weaponization” committee on June 13. By the chairman’s reasoning, the prosecutors couldn’t say no because the case was no longer ongoing.

As it turns out, his assumptions weren’t quite right. The New York Times reported over the weekend:

Alvin L. Bragg, the Manhattan district attorney who prosecuted former President Donald J. Trump, agreed on Friday to testify before Congress as Republicans seek to discredit Mr. Trump’s conviction. But Mr. Bragg suggested his testimony would need to wait until after Mr. Trump is sentenced next month.

In other words, the district attorney will apparently answer Jordan’s questions once the case is over — and the case will be over after the former president is sentenced.

