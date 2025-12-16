Why it matters that Lindsey Graham is abandoning the Dream Act

Although the legislation no longer generates the headlines it used to, the Dream Act still has plenty of champions on Capitol Hill. In fact, every year, the proposal’s proponents reintroduce the legislation, knowing full well it can’t pass, but reminding the political world and its intended beneficiaries that some still see it as a priority.

This year, however, the bill lost a high-profile co-sponsor. NOTUS reported:

Ahead of his reelection bid next year, Sen. Lindsey Graham dropped his support for the Dream Act, a bill to help undocumented immigrants that he co-sponsored each time it was introduced for nearly a decade. Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin reintroduced the bill earlier this month. Instead of Graham as a Republican co-sponsor, Durbin paired with Sen. Lisa Murkowski. Graham told NOTUS he does not support the legislation because of the number of unauthorized immigrants living in the country.

As a political matter, the development probably won’t surprise many: The South Carolina Republican bears little resemblance to earlier iterations of himself, so it’s hardly shocking to see him walk away from a bill he spent years supporting.

As a practical matter, Graham’s shift probably won’t amount to much, since the Dream Act wasn’t going anywhere anyway.

But the senator’s position is emblematic of a larger reality that might go overlooked: There really isn’t much point to Democrats’ efforts to reach bipartisan deals with Republicans over immigration policy because GOP officials invariably abandon their own agreements.

The Dream Act is a classic example. In the not-too-distant past, Democrats were content simply to extend citizenship to young immigrants who entered the United States as children and who’ve been on American soil for nearly their entire lives. When Republicans balked at an approach they condemned as “amnesty,” it kicked off the bipartisan negotiations.