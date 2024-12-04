Why Trump’s attempt to dismiss the New York hush money case warrants attention

With Christmas under a month away, many Americans are equal parts stressed about the holidays and exhausted by politics, including the legal travails of the former and future president, Donald Trump.

That’s particularly true now that Trump’s legal proceedings are quietly winding down or are being frozen in place: Special counsel Jack Smith has quietly obtained the dismissal of both cases under his purview; meanwhile, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ 2020 election interference case has been on hold for months as Trump and multiple co-defendants challenge her very ability to lead that prosecution. And of course, after agreeing to pause all remaining post-trial proceedings until after the election, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is now fighting to preserve the New York hush money case, which Trump moved to dismiss in a motion made public Tuesday.

It’s tempting to tune out. But this latest Trump brief demands attention, perhaps less because of how it could affect the future course of the litigation and more because of what it signals about the Trump administration in waiting. That’s especially true given that it was signed by only two lawyers — Todd Blanche and Emil Bove — whom Trump has picked for top Justice Department spots in his new administration.

Here are three things worth noting about the new brief:

It contains several statements that are misleading at best.

The brief contains multiple plain statements of purported fact that run the gamut from misleading to baseless. For example, there is no proof that the Biden Justice Department “sent” Matthew Colangelo, who served as the chief aide to Assistant Attorney General Vanita Gupta, to the Manhattan DA’s office, much less that the DOJ and Bragg’s team were in cahoots to “unfairly target President Trump in this empty and lawless case.”

Likewise, in arguing that the DA’s office tolerated former Trump fixer Michael Cohen’s repeated lies while punishing former Trump Organization executive Allen Weisselberg with a second prison term for “alleged perjury,” the Trump team blames the DA for choosing the “morally bankrupt choice.” But it ignores that Weisselberg pleaded guilty to two perjury counts concerning his testimony in the Trump civil fraud case, which is currently on appeal.

Its novel argument, about the case disrupting Trump’s transition efforts, doesn’t reflect his actual handling of the transition.

Trump’s brief stretches constitutional concerns with prosecuting a sitting president to a time period before his term: the transition. Specifically, Trump emphasizes that anything but a full dismissal of the Manhattan case would disrupt his transition efforts and thus, disrupt the very functioning of the federal government. But even if that argument were legally justifiable — and that in and of itself is debatable — it’s belied by what we can see of the Trump transition in real time.