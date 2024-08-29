The Supreme Court made Jack Smith’s case much harder. His new indictment proves it.

In the wake of the Supreme Court’s stunning decision on presidential immunity, legal experts had a variety of predictions of what would happen next in special counsel Jack Smith’s federal election interference case.

But once Smith’s office advised Washington, D.C., federal judge Tanya Chutkan earlier this month that it needed more time to “assess the new precedent … including through consultation with other Department of Justice components,” I realized one reason Smith could need more time was to supersede, or replace, his own indictment to resolve the Supreme Court’s clearest concerns. And on Tuesday, Smith did exactly that.

Others — including my colleagues Jordan Rubin and Hayes Brown — have written about the changes in the new indictment, both big and small, and what’s likely to happen next in the litigation.

But assuming the stripped-down indictment can survive both judicial review and November’s election (if Trump wins, we can assume his Department of Justice will put an end to his federal criminal cases), what really interests me is Smith’s removal from the indictment of multiple alleged conversations between Trump and executive branch officials and how those deletions have complicated his case at trial.

Most damning evidence removed

The charges against Trump — all four of which remain — necessitate showing not only that Trump falsely claimed there was outcome-determinative fraud in the 2020 presidential election and that he had won, but that he knew these claims were false at the time he made them and conspired to change the election outcome.

The original indictment alleged that the sources of Trump’s knowledge included senior Department of Justice leaders, including then-Attorney General Bill Barr and his successor, then-acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, as well as senior White House lawyers, namely then-White House counsel Pat Cipollone and his deputy Pat Philbin. That document quotes Philbin as having told Trump, “[T]here is no world, there is no option in which you do not leave the White House [o]n January 20th.”

In the new indictment, however, Smith has eliminated any and all references to conversations in which DOJ leaders, White House staff, and agencies within the intelligence community allegedly informed Trump that one or more claims about voter fraud were unproven and/or false — or simply that he had lost the election period.

The superseding indictment is a reflection of a weird, dual reality for Smith and his team: In order to save their case, they also had to jettison some of their best proof.

It’s no secret why Smith did this. Under the Supreme Court’s immunity decision last month, Trump’s communications with executive branch aides are either part of his core constitutional powers, as the court held with respect to his interactions with DOJ leaders, or at the very least, within the outer perimeter of his official duties so that they are presumably immune both from prosecution and as evidence even as to his unofficial conduct.

But now, the case won’t include some of what seemed to be the most damning proof that Trump knew he lost.

The conversations through which Barr, Rosen and Rosen’s then-acting deputy, Rich Donoghue, disabused Trump of his false claim that votes cast through voting machines had been “switched” from him to Biden in multiple, contested states? Gone.

The time Barr also told Trump there was no evidence of a “suspicious vote dump” in Detroit? Gone.

How about when Rosen and Donoghue separately told Trump that the claim there had been 200,000-plus more votes than voters in Pennsylvania was also untrue? Cut.

Or what of Trump telling then-Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Mark Milley in early January 2021 that “it’s too late for us” to take action on an “overseas national security issue” and they should “give that to the next guy?” Nowhere to be found.