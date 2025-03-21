Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

As measles outbreak turns deadly, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. bungles the facts February 27, 2025 / 03:32

The Trump administration’s approach to food safety continues to be tough to swallow

The Trump administration’s approach to food safety was already controversial. Now, it’s worse.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post