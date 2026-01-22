Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

President Donald Trump presents the “Board of Peace” at the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Jan. 22, 2026 in Davos, Switzerland.
President Donald Trump presents the “Board of Peace” at the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Jan. 22, 2026 in Davos, Switzerland.Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

The glaring problem(s) with Trump’s newly unveiled ‘Board of Peace’

In theory, an international panel overseeing the peace process in Gaza makes sense. In practice, what the White House has come up with does not.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post