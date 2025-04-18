Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

‘Hopefully he has a lot of pillow to sell’: My Pillow Guy has to pay $5 million for his lies February 22, 2024 / 04:42

Team Trump reportedly contacted the IRS about a ‘high-profile friend of the president’

An administration official reportedly asked the IRS to review audits of “high profile” friends of the president, including conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post