Stock market suffers big losses as investors respond to Trump’s threats, tariffs

In recognition of the first anniversary of Donald Trump’s second inaugural, the White House released a list of “365 wins” from the past year. One of the entries gave the president credit for delivering “a historic stock-market rebound, with the major stock indices all hitting repeated new record highs.”

It was a flawed boast for a variety of reasons. For one thing, while the major indexes improved in 2025, nothing about the results was “historic.” For another, given that the U.S. stock market had a very good year in 2024, characterizing that growth as a “rebound” didn’t make sense, either. (Also left unsaid is the fact that several major economies internationally fared better than the United States on stock market growth.)

But perhaps most notable of all was the problem the White House didn’t see coming: the bad timing of the boast. The New York Times reported:

President Trump’s intensifying standoff with European leaders over the fate of Greenland prompted a sharp response from investors Tuesday, with the value of U.S. stocks, the dollar and government bonds all falling. The S&P 500 dropped over 2 percent for the first time since October, as investors reacted to Mr. Trump’s increasing threat of higher tariffs on European allies unless they supported his plans for America to take control of Greenland.

It’s worth emphasizing that the Vix index — sometimes referred to in financial circles as the “panic index” — jumped, reaching levels unseen in months.