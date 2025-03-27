Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Underwater on everything: Americans disapprove of what Trump is doing on every issue in new poll March 28, 2025 / 02:47

Democrats’ winning streak is worrying Republicans ahead of key elections next week

On the heels of two major victories, will Democrats’ good luck continue at the ballot box?

By  Rachel Maddow  and  Allison Detzel

Rachel Maddow

Rachel Maddow is host of the Emmy Award-winning “The Rachel Maddow Show” Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MS NOW. “The Rachel Maddow Show” features Maddow’s take on the biggest stories of the day, political and otherwise, including in-depth analysis and stories no other shows in cable news will cover.

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

Latest Post