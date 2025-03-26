‘Depression-era’: Man declared ‘dead’ by Social Security shares the cost of DOGE’s cuts

This is an adapted excerpt from the March 25 episode of “The Rachel Maddow Show.”

On Tuesday, during a Senate confirmation hearing for Frank Bisignano, Donald Trump’s nominee for Social Security commissioner, Democratic Sen. Maria Cantwell of Washington shared a report from her hometown paper, The Seattle Times.

“It was like a Depression-era scene, he [Johnson] said, with a queue 50-deep jockeying for the attentions of two tellers,” The Seattle Times reported.

The story was that of Leonard “Ned” Johnson, an 82-year-old Washington resident, who was mistakenly declared dead by Social Security, which resulted in his benefits being taken away. As Cantwell recounted during that hearing, when Johnson realized the agency’s error, he tried to resolve the problem over the phone. However, after weeks of waiting for a response, he was forced to travel to the Social Security office in Seattle — one of the buildings proposed to be closed by Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency.

“They are so understaffed down there,” Johnson told the paper. “They think the office is about to be closed down, and they don’t know where they’re going to go. It feels like the agency’s being gutted.”

After waiting for four hours, Johnson told the Times he jumped the line: “I saw an opening and I kind of rushed up and told them I was listed as dead. That seemed to get their attention.”

That’s just one story from one town about one retired person trying to straighten out one problem with Social Security — and finding a Depression-era scene when he did. But, as Trump and Musk continue to hack away at the Social Security Administration, questions about the future of the agency move beyond an anecdote here or there. The question now is how much Social Security can take before it stops working.

On Tuesday, The Washington Post published riveting reporting from Social Security offices around the country. For the report, headlined “Long waits, waves of calls, website crashes: Social Security is breaking down,” the paper spoke to more than two dozen current and former agency employees and officials, customers and others who interact with Social Security. The Post also reviewed internal documents from the agency.