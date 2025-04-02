Opinion

House Republicans literally alter time to avoid responsibility for Trump wrecking the economy March 12, 2025 / 07:15

Snubbing Trump, bipartisan group of senators votes against Canada tariffs

The 51-48 vote supporting Sen. Tim Kaine's resolution was the most striking bipartisan rebuke of White House policy since Trump's second term began.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

