Snubbing Trump, bipartisan group of senators votes against Canada tariffs

In short order, Donald Trump has done extraordinary harm to the relationship between the United States and Canada. There are plenty of lawmakers on Capitol Hill — in both parties — who believe the president is on the wrong track, especially when it comes to trade tariffs on our allies north of the border.

With this in mind, Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia has championed a privileged resolution that would terminate the president’s Feb. 1 emergency declaration, which the White House used to issue tariffs on Canada. It would also, of course, eliminate the need for Canada’s retaliatory tariffs on American products.

The question has long been whether Kaine, whose measure was co-authored with Democratic Sens. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Mark Warner of Virginia, could pick up a handful of Republican supporters to clear the upper chamber. That question now has an answer.

The Senate voted 51-48 to pass the resolution, with four Republicans — Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul of Kentucky and Susan Collins of Maine — joining all 47 Democrats in support.

The outcome is striking, though it’s not altogether surprising. Paul, for example, is a longtime tariff critic and co-sponsor of Kaine’s resolution, while Collins and Murkowski signaled their support for the Democratic measure ahead of the floor vote.

Of particular interest, though, was McConnell, who is retiring next year and has become an occasional thorn in the White House’s side, and who’s likely to face another round of hysterical criticisms from the Oval Office.

As a practical matter, the fact that Kaine’s resolution passed won’t have any immediate policy implications: The measure will now head to the GOP-led House, where it will very likely go ignored.