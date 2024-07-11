Opinion

Who would pull Trump’s strings in a second Trump administration? Check the Mar-a-Lago guest list. July 10, 2024 / 05:40

The GOP’s latest anti-Garland gambit fails, despite Trump’s push

Donald Trump urged House Republicans to approve an “inherent contempt” resolution targeting Attorney General Merrick Garland. It failed anyway.

By  Steve Benen

