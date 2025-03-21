Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Trump is a repeat loser as his slash-and-burn rampage collides with U.S. law March 19, 2025 / 07:58

Republicans’ case against the courts rests on one weird assumption

In 2023, the GOP’s case against prosecutors was based on ridiculous and faulty assumptions. In 2025, its case against the judiciary is eerily similar.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post