Republican leaders eye extreme alternatives to impeaching federal judges

As things stand, a relatively small group of House Republicans are pushing a series of impeachment resolutions targeting four sitting federal judges — and counting. Elon Musk hasn’t just touted the campaign against the jurists, he has also rewarded impeachment advocates with campaign contributions.

Last week, the whole far-right operation got a significant boost from President Donald Trump, who publicly called for the impeachment of a judge who ruled in a key case in a way the White House didn’t like.

On Capitol Hill, however, GOP leaders don’t seem overly eager to launch impeachment crusades against judges who’ve done nothing wrong, and who would never be removed by a two-thirds majority in the Senate.

So, what’s a partisan congressional leader to do? The answer, evidently, is to consider some radical alternatives to impeachment. Punchbowl News’ Jake Sherman, an MSNBC contributor, spoke with House Speaker Mike Johnson, and the Louisiana Republican shared one possible approach:

We do have authority over the federal courts. As you know, we can, we can eliminate an entire district court. … We have power, funding over the courts and all these other things. But desperate times call for desperate measures and Congress is going to act so stay tuned for that.