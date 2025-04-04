Opinion

Donald Trump fired the man who likely saved his life: Former medical official April 3, 2025 / 10:36

RFK Jr. scrambles to rehire some public health officials after firing them

Some of those fired by the Department of Health and Human Services have been rehired. Amid mass layoffs, this keeps happening.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

