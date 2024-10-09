N.C. Republican debunks his own party’s lies about Helene

It’s not unusual for members of Congress to issue press statements after their districts are affected by natural disasters. It’s a basic part of constituent services: Lawmakers alert local residents to available resources, for example, and provide information on how they can get help in a time of need.

But in 2024, that’s apparently no longer good enough. HuffPost reported:

The Republican congressman who represents a western North Carolina district badly damaged by the remnants of Hurricane Helene is tired of the conspiracy theories about recovery efforts circulating online. In a lengthy statement, Rep. Chuck Edwards (R-N.C.) praised the support his district has received but also noted “an uptick in untrustworthy sources trying to spark chaos by sharing hoaxes, conspiracy theories, and hearsay about hurricane response efforts across our mountains.”

As regular readers know, Donald Trump has spent the last week brazenly lying about the governmental response to the deadly storm. State and local officials, including plenty of Republicans, have asked him to stop deceiving the public, but he’s ignored the appeals.

Indeed, the former president continues to ignore the appeals on a daily basis.

The consequences of Trump’s duplicity are real: As my MSNBC colleague Clarissa-Jan Lim explained, officials have said that the election season lies and conspiracy theories “are hindering relief efforts,” while forcing agencies to waste time and resources combatting lies that too many people are falling for.

It was against this backdrop that Edwards, still in his first term on Capitol Hill, published a rather remarkable 800-word press statement, condemning “untrustworthy sources” and responding to “outrageous rumors.”