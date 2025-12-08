Monday’s Mini-Report, 12.8.25

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* In London: “President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and senior European leaders presented a unified image Monday after President Donald Trump appeared to criticize the Ukrainian leader amid pressure for Kyiv to accept painful concessions to end the war with Russia. Flanked by the leaders of France, Germany and the United Kingdom at the British Prime Minister’s Office on Downing Street in London, Zelenskyy said unity between Ukraine, the U.S. and Europe was paramount.”

* The outcome appears inevitable: “The Supreme Court held a crucial hearing Monday on whether presidents have the power to fire heads of independent federal agencies and whether to overturn a 1935 precedent that has bolstered protections from removal for almost a century. The court’s forthcoming ruling in Trump v. Slaughter carries dramatic implications for the modern workings of government, which Justice Sonia Sotomayor said on Monday that the administration wants to ‘destroy.’”

* This is on Trump’s list of ended wars: “Thailand’s military on Monday launched airstrikes on targets across its disputed border with Cambodia, shattering a volatile cease-fire agreement between the two Southeast Asian countries brokered by President Trump. Thai officials said they acted after soldiers stationed near the border came under fire from Cambodian troops on Sunday and Monday morning. Cambodian officials, meanwhile, blamed the Thai military for restarting the fighting.”