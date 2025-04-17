Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

‘War on tourism’: Trump set to cost U.S. billions as foreign tourists stay clear April 16, 2025 / 05:48

Marco Rubio sends a harsh message to those considering a U.S. visit

Ideally, the secretary of state would make clear to the world that the United States is eager to welcome visitors. He’s doing the opposite.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post