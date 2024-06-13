Opinion

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg speaks after Trump guilty verdict May 30, 2024 / 09:17

What the Manhattan DA’s closing slides tell us about Trump’s guilt

The 400-plus slides highlight and connect trial testimony, texts, emails, phone call data and business records, painting a damning picture of Trump's crime.

Illustration: Lisa Rubin
By  Lisa Rubin
Illustration: Lisa Rubin

Lisa Rubin

Lisa Rubin is MS NOW's senior legal reporter and a former litigator.

