Trump to put Postal Service on the chopping block: report February 22, 2025 / 04:34

Louis DeJoy steps down as Trump eyes radical plans for the future of the USPS

As the controversial postmaster general exits, there’s no shortage of questions about the White House’s plans for the U.S. Postal Service.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

