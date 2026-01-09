Jan. 6 plaque, rejected by House GOP leaders, finds unexpected new home on Capitol Hill

On Monday night, as much of the political world prepared to acknowledge the fifth anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack, House Speaker Mike Johnson’s office made an announcement: The Louisiana representative conceded that federal law required Congress to install a permanent plaque to honor the law enforcement personnel who helped protect the U.S. Capitol against pro-Trump rioters, but he had determined the statute that authorized the plaque is “not implementable.”

At that point, it was widely assumed that the plaque would remain out of sight for the foreseeable future. Those assumptions, however, proved wrong. Roll Call reported:

A long-delayed plaque honoring officers who defended the Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack will temporarily hang in the Senate side, after a resolution was adopted by unanimous consent Thursday afternoon. ‘We owe them eternal gratitude, and this nation is stronger because of them,’ Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., said on the floor.

To briefly recap, after the insurrectionist violence five years ago, Congress agreed to install a permanent plaque to honor the law enforcement personnel who helped protect the U.S. Capitol against pro-Trump rioters. By statute, the plaque was to be placed on the western side of the building by March 2023 and list the names of those who served.

That deadline lapsed almost three years ago. The plaque is done and ready to be installed, but it’s sitting in a Capitol basement utility room surrounded by tools and maintenance equipment.

That is, it was sitting in a Capitol basement utility room. Now, thanks to a resolution championed by Tillis and Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon, the Architect of the Capitol has been directed to “prominently display” the plaque in the Senate wing of the Capitol “until the plaque can be placed in its permanent location.”

If only one Senate Republican had balked at the proposal, the effort would have failed, but no one objected. The measure does not need the support of the House or the White House.