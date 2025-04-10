Opinion

House Republicans pass the ‘SAVE Act,’ which is a solution in search of a problem

The House GOP majority passed a ban on noncitizen voting, which (a) almost never happens; and (b) is already illegal. It’s worth understanding why.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

