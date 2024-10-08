Harris turns Trump’s Helene lies into election season scandal

As communities across the Southeast, most notably in North Carolina, work to recover from Hurricane Helene and its aftermath, Donald Trump has spent several days brazenly lying about the governmental response to the deadly storm. State and local officials, including plenty of Republicans, have asked him to stop deceiving the public, but he’s ignored the appeals.

Indeed, the former president continues to ignore the appeals.

The consequences of Trump’s duplicity are real: As my MSNBC colleague Clarissa-Jan Lim explained, officials have said that the election season lies and conspiracy theories “are hindering relief efforts,” while forcing agencies to waste time and resources combatting lies that too many people are falling for.

Vice President Kamala Harris, who started the week with an on-the-ground visit to North Carolina, has started pushing back against her GOP rival in earnest. NBC News reported:

Vice President Kamala Harris criticized former President Donald Trump on Monday over false claims he has made talking about disaster relief for victims of Hurricane Helene. Harris told reporters that there’s a lot of “disinformation being pushed out there by the former president about what is available, in particular to the survivors of Helene,” from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“It’s extraordinarily irresponsible,” the Democratic nominee said, adding in reference to Trump, “It’s about him; it’s not about you.”

VP Harris warns Americans about the misinformation that she says is being spread by the former president about what is available, in particular to the survivors of Hurricane Helene. She says FEMA has many resources available to those who desperately need them. pic.twitter.com/K5EYYlCxDs — MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 7, 2024