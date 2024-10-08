Opinion

Trump adds to burden of disaster emergency response with lies, misinformation October 8, 2024 / 06:21

Harris turns Trump’s Helene lies into election season scandal

“It’s extraordinarily irresponsible,” Kamala Harris said, referring to the former president’s Hurricane Helene lies. “It’s about him; it’s not about you.”

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

