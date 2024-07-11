Opinion

Why did GOP’s Jim Banks dodge questions about armed rebellion?

It’d be easy for Rep. Jim Banks to express his opposition to armed rebellion. At least for now, the Indiana Republican has dodged questions on the matter.

By  Steve Benen

