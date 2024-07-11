Why did GOP’s Jim Banks dodge questions about armed rebellion?

Up until fairly recently, the “Appeal to Heaven” flag was a relatively obscure symbol, at least in contemporary times, though as a New York Times report recently noted, it’s become “a symbol of support for former President Donald J. Trump, for a religious strand of the ‘Stop the Steal’ campaign and for a push to remake American government in Christian terms.”

Slate’s Dahlia Lithwick added, “That flag is not merely another January 6 signifier but also rooted in John Locke’s ‘appeal to heaven,’ meaning ‘a responsibility to rebel, even use violence, to overthrow unjust rule.’”

With this in mind, it was rather unsettling when the public learned that the Appeal to Heaven flag, also known as the Pine Tree flag, was hoisted above Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s vacation home in New Jersey last year.

This week, the same symbol became politically relevant anew, thanks to the latest reporting from NOTUS’s Haley Byrd Wilt.

Rep. Jim Banks — a Republican who is seeking a Senate seat in Indiana this year — isn’t saying whether he opposes armed rebellion against the American government. “I don’t take you seriously enough to answer your question,” Banks told NOTUS on Tuesday when asked, for the fourth time in person, if he opposes violent revolution against the United States.

Let’s back up and review how we arrived at this point.

Hours after a jury convicted Trump of 34 felonies, Banks published an image — without text or a caption — of the Appeal to Heaven flag to his social media platform. (As of this morning, it remains the Indiana Republican’s pinned tweet, suggesting he places special significance on the symbol.)

This led NOTUS to note that some commenters were speculating the image meant that the GOP congressman “might view what was happening to Trump as dire enough to warrant some new kind of American revolution.”