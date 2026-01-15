Opinion

Why Trump’s foolhardy Fed power grab is so dangerous January 13, 2026 / 09:05

GOP senator gives the Fed’s Powell bad advice, urges him to resign as part of a ‘deal’

As Jerome Powell faces a baseless criminal probe, Sen. Kevin Cramer encouraged him to reach an agreement that sounds an awful lot like extortion.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

