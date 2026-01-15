GOP senator gives the Fed’s Powell bad advice, urges him to resign as part of a ‘deal’

It’s been a few days since the public learned that the Justice Department has opened a criminal investigation into Jerome Powell, the Federal Reserve chair. There was no great mystery behind the motivation for the probe: Powell resisted Donald Trump’s demands on interest rates, and so the administration apparently has added him to the White House’s growing revenge list.
The pushback to the investigation was swift, broad and bipartisan, with several congressional Republicans agreeing that it’s a mistake to pursue the Fed chair with trumped-up charges.
But one GOP lawmaker offered a different kind of response to the developments. The Hill reported:
Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) on Tuesday suggested Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell should resign to avoid indictment.
‘If you’re the attorney for Jay Powell and you want to avoid an indictment, how about you go to Jeanine Pirro and say, ‘I’ll make a deal. I’ll step down today, if you’ll drop the investigation today.’ To me, that would be a win-win for everybody,’ Cramer told Fox Business Network’s Larry Kudlow on his show.
A day later, the North Dakota Republican appeared on CNBC to reiterate his support for the proposed deal and said such an arrangement would be a “elegant” solution.
Cramer didn’t appear to be kidding.
Consider the proposal in the broader context: Trump wants Powell to resign, not because the Fed chair has done something wrong, but because he won’t follow the president’s directions on monetary policy. Powell, however, ignored the White House’s bullying. And so the Trump administration upped the ante and began a baseless criminal investigation into Powell.