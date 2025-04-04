Opinion

Backlash grows as Trump’s tariffs hit hard April 4, 2025 / 07:20

The good news on job growth comes with some important fine print

The good news on job growth is encouraging, but it in no way validates the White House’s radical agenda on tariffs and mass layoffs.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

