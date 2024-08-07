Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Republican congressman’s biography falls apart under scrutiny (no, not Santos) February 27, 2023 / 03:08

FBI seizes GOP Rep. Andy Ogles’ phone as part of ongoing probe

As the FBI seizes Rep. Andy Ogles' phone, the parallels between the Tennessee Republican and former Rep. George Santos are starting to pile up.

Aug. 7, 2024, 9:45 AM EDT

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post