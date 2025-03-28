Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

‘Swallow the poison’: What happens when the GOP actually has to face their voters March 28, 2025 / 08:57

Ethics Committee advances investigation into GOP’s Cory Mills

House Republican leaders really didn’t need another controversy surrounding one of their members, but they apparently have one anyway.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post