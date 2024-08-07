Opinion

Jenna Ellis and Boris Epshteyn plead not guilty in Arizona ‘fake electors’ case June 18, 2024 / 01:43

Arizona’s fake electors scandal intensifies in unexpected ways

For the first time, an indicted fake elector has agreed to plead guilty and accept criminal responsibility for signing the false documents.

Aug. 7, 2024, 10:43 AM EDT

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

