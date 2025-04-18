‘We are all afraid’: GOP’s Lisa Murkowski admits she fears retaliation

More than any Republican in Congress, Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska can be counted on for candor about the state of her party in the era of Donald Trump. In fact, late last year, about a month after the president won a second term, the senator conceded that she felt “more comfortable” with no party label than with “an identity as a Republican.”

The comments came a few years after Murkowski also said, in the wake of the Jan. 6 attack, “If the Republican Party has become nothing more than the party of Trump, I sincerely question whether this is the party for me.”

This week, the Alaskan raised eyebrows again with comments she hasn’t made publicly before. The Anchorage Daily News reported:

U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski told a room full of Alaska nonprofit leaders that the tumult of tariffs, executive orders, court battles, and cuts to federal services under the Trump administration are exceptionally concerning. “We are all afraid,” Murkowski said, taking a long pause. “It’s quite a statement. But we are in a time and a place where I certainly have not been here before. And I’ll tell ya, I’m oftentimes very anxious myself about using my voice, because retaliation is real. And that’s not right.”

A video of the clip reinforced the impression that the senator chose her words with care.

At the same event, Murkowski described some of the Trump administration’s recent moves as “unlawful” and “against the law.” She similarly expressed concern about the degree to which USAID had “just been obliterated,” described proposed GOP cuts to Medicaid as “devastating” and efforts to politicize the federal judiciary have brought the country to “a very dangerous place.”

Just as notably, the four-term Republican lawmaker acknowledged that Congress has allowed the executive branch to claim too much power. “It’s called the checks and balances. And right, now we are not balancing as the Congress,” Murkowski said.

In recent days, as coverage of the senator’s comments circulated, the broader conversation about her perspective has generally fallen into two camps. One was sympathetic: Many observers have noted that it’s exceedingly rare for any congressional Republican to make comments like these, out loud and in public, and that Murkowski is to be applauded for acknowledging the fears of retaliation that members feel.