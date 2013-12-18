‘Affluenza’ teen could still get jail time /

Ex-FBI supervisor rejects Kristi Noem’s ‘domestic terrorism’ claim in MN ICE shooting 11:10

‘No one is safer’: Sen. Elizabeth Warren sounds alarm on Minnesota ICE shooting 08:25

‘They decided on a narrative’: Hayes rips DHS ‘lies’ after deadly ICE shooting 07:57

‘ICE is hurting our people’: Minnesota Lt. Gov. Flanagan reacts to fatal shooting 06:58

‘Point blank in the face’: Eyewitness details deadly ICE shooting 07:01

Illegal: Trump’s Epstein crisis deepens as DOJ breaks law, posting just 1% of files 07:04

‘People feel like they are living an occupation’: ICE facing new scrutiny after Minnesota shooting 10:10

‘Get the f*** out’: Outrage over Trump ICE policy & ‘bulls***’ defense after deadly shooting 11:58

Minnesota Rep. speaks out: ICE agents appear to be acting ‘rogue’ 04:39