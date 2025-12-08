The biggest player in the unfolding drama surrounding the megasale of Warner Bros. Discovery isn’t one of the giant companies competing to buy it. It’s President Donald Trump, whose preferences and personal relationships are poised to influence the outcome of this sale of Hollywood and media assets.
“I will be involved,” Trump declared on Sunday in the wake of Netflix’s $83 billion bid for Warner Bros. Discovery — and before Paramount Skydance launched a $103 billion counteroffer Monday morning.
Trump’s statement is ominous. The president of the United States doesn’t usually get directly involved in who buys what in the media. That kind of intervention is typically reserved for authoritarians such as Hungary’s prime minister, Viktor Orbán. During almost 16 years in power, Orbán — a Trump ally — and his Fidesz party have twisted Hungary’s news media into reliable instruments of state power by steering deals into friendly hands.
America isn’t Hungary; its information landscape is far bigger and more complex. But Trump has already shown an Orbán-like tendency to use government power to reward friends, injure perceived enemies and tilt the media to his advantage. He appears determined to do so again with Wall Street’s most-watched deal.
After Warner Bros. Discovery — a conglomerate that owns CNN, HBO and the famed movie and TV studio — put itself up for sale in October, it quickly attracted interest from three fellow entertainment and media behemoths: Netflix, Paramount and Comcast Corp. (MS NOW is part of Versant Media, a company being spun off from Comcast as of Jan. 1.)
The outcome of the sale depends not just on the payout but on the conclusion of a lengthy government antitrust review. That means much is riding on whom Trump favors, and most likely on whatever promises he can extract in exchange for his blessing. He said on Sunday that an acquisition by Netflix “could be a problem,” given how much of the streaming market Netflix would control after adding HBO Max.
Paramount would also be greatly enlarged by buying Warner Bros. Discovery, especially by combining CNN with Paramount’s CBS News. But crucially, Paramount is controlled by Larry and David Ellison, the father-son billionaires Trump has described as “friends and big supporters.” David Ellison previously headed Skydance Media, which completed its long-stalled takeover of Paramount in July only after agreeing to settle Trump’s lawsuit against CBS’ “60 Minutes” by paying Trump $16 million.
Much has been written about Trump’s coziness with the Ellisons: He reportedly pushed David Ellison and Paramount to reboot the “Rush Hour” movie franchise two decades after its last installment. The movie will be directed by Brett Ratner, the previously canceled director who also did an upcoming documentary about Melania Trump, for which Amazon paid a reported $40 million to the first lady’s production company.
Paramount’s bid is backed by a private equity firm led by Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, and supported by national investment funds from such Trump allies as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.
However it plays out, this is just the latest major media sale effectively directed by Trump. In September, he announced that a group of wealthy investors was prepared to acquire the American assets of TikTok, the social media platform owned by a company based in Beijing. Trump had delayed the congressionally mandated closure of TikTok four times before approving the sale to this favored group, from which the president reportedly sought a multibillion-dollar “finder’s fee” for the U.S. Treasury. The group includes supporters, advisers and donors of the president including tech billionaire Marc Andreessen, Fox’s Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch, GOP megadonor Jeff Yass and … Larry Ellison.