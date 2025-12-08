After being excluded from the College Football Playoff on Sunday, the University of Notre Dame petulantly announced that it would refuse to play in whichever bowl game the Fighting Irish were invited to, likely the Pop-Tarts Bowl against the Brigham Young University Cougars, who were also excluded from the playoffs. Notre Dame, which finished with a 10-2 record, released a statement Sunday saying that it appreciated “all the support from our families and fans, and we’re hoping to bring the 12th national title to South Bend in 2026.”

There’s always drama with who gets in and who’s left out of the College Football Playoff. In previous years, there’s been a great deal of grumbling when Notre Dame, often accused of getting preferential treatment for its past success and huge TV ratings, was included. Take 2018 and 2021. Many argued that Notre Dame didn’t belong in what was then a four-team playoff. And indeed, in 2018 the Fighting Irish got dusted by Clemson 30-3, and in 2021, Alabama dominated them 31-14.

Most important, none of the teams that the CFP shunned in the years Notre Dame was questionably included took their ball and went home. They played in the bowl games they were invited to. That’s the opposite of how Notre Dame is behaving now.

Whether Notre Dame should or shouldn’t have been included in the 2025 College Football Playoff isn’t the point. There are arguments for and against including it in college football’s version of “the Big Dance.” We could blather on about Alabama getting in despite losing three games, the strength of teams’ schedules, and rankings for schools like Tulane and James Madison. What matters here is that Notre Dame’s refusal to play could upend a very profitable college bowl system. Even the small to midtier bowls pay anywhere from $800,000 to a few million dollars per team (money those teams split with others in their conference). The numbers go up significantly for the major bowl games, though exact figures aren’t available.