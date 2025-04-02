Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

How Ruby Franke’s crimes helped spark change for Utah’s family vlogging space

The industry has been scrutinized for its many pitfalls and deceptions, particularly as it pertains to the protection and treatment of children.

Utah law aims to protect children of online influencers March 26, 2025 / 02:40
By  Fortesa Latifi

Fortesa Latifi

Fortesa Latifi is a journalist who is working on a book about family vloggers and child influencers. She is based in Los Angeles.