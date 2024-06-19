The U.S. heat dome is a warning about the 2024 election

No one would describe Saudi Arabia in the summer as chilly, but pilgrims at this year’s Hajj experienced something unusual even for this largely desert nation. According to the Saudi weather service, temperatures at the Grand Mosque in Mecca reached an astonishing 125 degrees Fahrenheit on Monday; 2,700 people reportedly were overcome by heat exhaustion, and dozens of pilgrims died from the temperatures.
Those deadly temperatures came less than a month after extreme heat killed 77 people in India — including poll workers — during the country’s elections. And this week, a heat dome has descended on much of the United States. Over the next few days, “temperatures could reach as high as 25 degrees above normal in many areas,” NBC News reported. The National Weather Service says 200 cities could see record highs.
Which makes this the perfect time to consider what American efforts to combat climate change will look like in the four years that follow November’s presidential election. And there may be no policy area with a clearer divide between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.
The rising temperatures that scientists began warning about decades ago have become reality. Last July was the hottest month ever recorded on Earth, dating back to 1880. The month before was the hottest June ever recorded, or at least it will be until this June is over. In fact, every one of the last 12 months was the hottest ever recorded: the hottest May ever, the hottest April ever, the hottest March ever, and so on.
Rising temperatures are becoming inescapable in a way some effects of climate change are not; depending on where you live, you might not be directly affected by more frequent hurricanes or rising sea levels, but you won’t be able to avoid a heat wave. They are three times more common now than in the 1960s, according to the Environmental Protection Agency, “and individual heat waves are lasting longer and becoming more intense.” The consequences are fatal: 2,300 people died from extreme heat in the U.S. last year alone.
Yet for many politicians, climate change is perennially pushed down the agenda. In fact, inaction has become the position of many of those who used to be outright climate deniers. The idea that climate change is a “hoax” is seldom spoken out loud anymore, even by the staunchest supporters of the fossil fuel industry. Instead of denying the incontrovertible truth that the planet is warming, they leave that question aside and focus on condemning efforts to address it. Every solution is too difficult, too costly or too inconvenient; instead, we should just keep drilling and pretend the planet isn’t warming.
The result is that the Republican Party is now emphatically anti-anti-climate change (in the same way they’re anti-anti-racism). They don’t necessarily want climate change to worsen; they just oppose every means of confronting it.
At times, that opposition is positively vehement. Trump, the soon-to-be GOP presidential nominee, has an intense hatred of electric vehicles. “They want to do this all electric nonsense where the cars don’t go far,” he complained at a recent rally, “they cost too much and they’re all made in China.” And don’t get him started on wind turbines, which he blames for everything from cancer to declining property values to bird and whale massacres.