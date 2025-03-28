Only Congress can get to the bottom of the Signal scandal

When you’re using the Signal app, you can set your chats to automatically disappear after a few days.
The Donald Trump administration is hoping that a scandal over top officials’ use of Signal to discuss impending military plans will similarly disappear, as so many other controversies already have.
It’s up to Democrats and responsible Republicans in Congress to make sure that doesn’t happen.
This is no ordinary offense. The conduct here raises questions about the handling of America’s secrets, the safety of our troops and the accuracy of our public records.
And the Trump administration has already shown that it can’t be trusted to police this matter itself, while a Republican call for the Defense Department’s inspector general to investigate is insufficient. Only Congress can do this job.
The scandal came to light when The Atlantic’s editor, Jeffrey Goldberg, was inadvertently added to a group chat on the encrypted messaging service Signal, where he was privy to messages from Vice President JD Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, national security adviser Michael Waltz and a host of others — all discussing with alarming detail planned strikes against the Houthis in Yemen.
It brought to mind the old World War II posters admonishing GIs against sharing information on troop movements: “Loose lips sink ships.” But these weren’t privates getting overly chatty in a bar; these were some of the highest officials in the government deciding on the plans and sharing details of the timing and location on a commercially available app.
Make no mistake: It is only due to Goldberg’s integrity and sheer dumb luck that this recklessness didn’t result in dead Americans, yet the Trump administration is repeatedly making the conscious choice to lie to the American people, downplaying the shocking ineptitude these messages reveal.
From the White House briefing room, press secretary Karoline Leavitt insisted that the text messages — which included specific strike times and weapons systems — did not contain classified information but was rather a “sensationalized story.” Hegseth promised that no one was texting “war plans,” a claim that’s hard to reconcile with what Hegseth wrote in the chat: “THIS IS WHEN THE FIRST BOMBS WILL DEFINITELY DROP.” Waltz even shockingly suggested — without a shred of evidence — that Goldberg somehow surreptitiously infiltrated the chat.
For his part, Trump claimed not to know anything about the story before resorting to his cliched attacks on the press, calling it a “witch hunt.”
It’s clear this administration is hoping the colossal failure blows over and Americans move on. We — as a nation — cannot allow that to happen. Now is not the time for lawmakers to sit idly by. Every member of Congress who’s ever claimed to care about the lives of American service members needs to step in and exercise the body’s power as a co-equal branch of government.
This goes far beyond a group chat, an encrypted app, or even a single military strike. This is about the very machinery of national security — how this administration makes decisions that can ripple across the globe in an instant.
At stake is whether our allies continue to trust us with their most sensitive intelligence. Whether an enemy spots a covert operation before it’s complete. Whether a soldier makes it home to see their child grow up.