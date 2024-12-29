Opinion

Why some states are afraid Trump will literally rewrite the Constitution

The chance that Republicans will call a new constitutional convention under Trump has Democrats in state legislatures worried.

‘With Trump’s Republican Party there is no honor among thieves’: Rep. Becca Balint December 28, 2024 / 07:59
By  Hayes Brown
Hayes Brown is a writer and editor for MS NOW Daily.