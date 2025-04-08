Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Trump’s America First stance is rebooting the global nuclear arms race

The “profound change of American geopolitics” could be the first step toward massive nuclear weapons proliferation.

Trump responds after national security team accidentally shared war plans with magazine editor March 24, 2025 / 05:03
By  Joseph Cirincione

Joseph Cirincione

Joseph Cirincione is the vice chair of the Center for International Policy Board of Directors.