Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

The Trump White House’s attack on official data is also an attack on democracy

Targets include the census and gross domestic product.

Maddow warns of likelihood of Trump admin cooking economic stats to hide poor performance March 6, 2025 / 08:21
By  Philip Rocco

Philip Rocco

Philip Rocco is an associate professor of political science at Marquette University and the author of Counting Like a State: How Intergovernmental Partnerships Shaped the 2020 US Census (University Press of Kansas, 2025).