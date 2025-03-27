The Trump administration and its allies seem to think we’re all idiots

The White House, the Republican Party and their MAGA media mouthpieces think the American people are idiots.
That’s the only explanation for the Trump administration’s ludicrous, insulting, borderline Orwellian response to the revelation that top national security officials were discussing a military strike in Yemen — and revealing what was very likely classified information about it — on the Signal messaging app with the unbeknownst presence of Jeffrey Goldberg, editor of The Atlantic. And it’s the only explanation for Trump’s enablers in Congress and right-wing media going straight into deny-at-all-costs mode.
Over the past four days, the White House’s response to the emerging scandal has followed a familiar playbook — denial, obfuscation, attacks on critics, gaslighting and whataboutism. The sad part is, considering that many of the president’s supporters will believe every word he says, combined with the cowardice of Trump’s GOP congressional allies, it’ll likely work.
When Goldberg first broke the story in The Atlantic on Monday, it sent jaws to the floor across Washington and beyond. The Trump team adopted a familiar strategy — denial. In congressional hearings the next day, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and CIA Director John Ratcliffe said no classified material had been discussed on the Signal chat.
“Nobody was texting war plans,” said Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, even though Goldberg’s article about the incident showed that Hegseth had done precisely that — and White House officials had already confirmed that his reporting was correct.
However, as is often the case with Trump and his acolytes, they quickly shifted gears into attack mode.
“You’re talking about a deceitful and highly discredited so-called journalist who’s made a profession of peddling hoaxes,” Hegseth said of Goldberg. “This is a guy who peddles in garbage.”
White House press secretary Katherine Leavitt claimed that the crux of the Signal story was not the White House’s disregard of security safeguards but rather proof that “Democrats and their propagandists in the mainstream media know how to fabricate, orchestrate and disseminate a misinformation campaign quite well. And there’s arguably no one in the media who loves manufacturing and pushing hoaxes more than Jeffrey Goldberg.”
National security adviser Mike Waltz labeled Goldberg a “loser” and speculated, without evidence, that the magazine editor had snuck his way onto the group chat.
Others in the MAGA-sphere picked up Waltz’s line of attack, with Fox News’ Jesse Watters claiming that journalists like Goldberg, who he called the “lowest of the low”… “sometimes send out fake names with a contact with their cells to deceive politicians.” (In fact, there is no evidence Goldberg did anything like this, which would be an egregious breach of journalistic norms.)
Keep in mind that Waltz directly added Goldberg to the group chat. If Goldberg is as awful as the White House claims, what was he doing in the chat? And if a reporter of allegedly such low character somehow snuck onto the chat, what does that say about Waltz’s decision to initiate a discussion about U.S. war plans on a third-party messaging app?
The drumbeat of attacks on The Atlantic and Goldberg were, in effect, daring the magazine to release the chat logs and prove they were lying … which it did on Wednesday. Those logs showed that Gabbard and Ratcliffe arguably perjured themselves and that Hegseth’s denial that he had texted out war plans was a lie.
Now, faced with the truth, the Trump team switched to its perhaps most favored tactic — gaslighting.
These weren’t “war plans,” the White House huffily argued … they were “attack plans.” According to Hegseth, since there were “No names. No targets. No locations. No units. No routes. No sources. No methods. And no classified information” in his texts, they weren’t “war plans” or even “attack plans.” It was just 18 good friends getting on a group chat and shooting the breeze about a military attack. Nothing to see here.
Only in the Trump administration’s alternate universe is information about a pending military attack not classified. Moreover, Hegseth didn’t just say an attack was coming — he listed the specific times they’d be occurring and the types of weapons systems that would be used.
There is no world in which such operational plans — if they became available before an attack — wouldn’t be helpful to the enemy and potentially put U.S. fighter pilots in harm’s way.