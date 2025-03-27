Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

The Trump administration and its allies seem to think we’re all idiots

The White House and GOP’s denials, gaslighting and baseless attacks over the Signal messaging scandal reveal new levels of contempt for the American public.

‘It’s all a witch hunt’: Trump downplays Signal chat breach March 27, 2025 / 10:42
By  Michael A. Cohen
Illustration: Michael A. Cohen

Michael A. Cohen

Michael Cohen is an MSNBC columnist. He is also the publisher of the newsletter Truth and Consequences and hosts the weekly podcast That ‘70s Movie Podcast.