The Trump administration keeps losing in court — it could fix that by not breaking the law

Republicans are very upset with the federal judiciary. As the number of injunctions against the Trump administration runs into the double digits — one of the latest indefinitely blocked Trump’s ban on transgender service members — the rage and name-calling is only getting worse.
“This is tyranny. A small handful of marxist judges trying to run the entire country,” lamented Trump’s deputy chief of staff, Stephen Miller.
“District Court judges have issued RECORD numbers of national injunctions against the Trump administration,” complained Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri, “a dramatic abuse of judicial authority.”
Attorney General Pam Bondi, the nation’s highest-ranking law enforcement figure, accused federal Judge James Boasberg, who blocked the recent deportation of hundreds of legal Venezuelan immigrants, of “meddling in our government.” One can assume that Bondi was absent the day her law school professors discussed the separation of powers and explained that the federal judiciary is a co-equal branch of the federal government.
For his part, Trump called Boasberg a “radical left lunatic” and demanded his impeachment — a move that led Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts to publicly, albeit not directly, criticize the president.
However, if the Trump administration wants an end to the seemingly endless adverse federal judgments against its policies, there is a relatively simple and elegant solution.
STOP BREAKING THE LAW.
The Trump administration complaining about meddlesome federal judges is like Al Capone complaining about snooping Treasury agents — or John Dillinger complaining about intruding bank guards.
There is a very easy explanation for why Trump’s policies keep getting blocked by federal judges: They are illegal.
One would think that Trump would be used to this by now. In his first term, there were 64 federal injunctions slapped on his initiatives — double the number in the George W. Bush, Obama and Biden administrations combined.
Rather than the endless whining about the federal judiciary, the Trump administration should call a timeout and get everyone who works in the White House and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to spend the day reading the Constitution. When they finish that bit of civic education they could search up Marbury v. Madison, the Supreme Court ruling that establishes the principle of judicial review and makes the country’s highest court the arbiter of what is and isn’t constitutional.
Had White House lawyers taken the time to leaf through the country’s founding legal document, they might not have been upbraided by a federal judge who ruled that DOGE’s dismantling of the U.S. Agency for International Development “likely violated the United States Constitution in multiple ways.”