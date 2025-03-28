How Trump’s election executive order would break mail-in voting

Donald Trump’s disdain for mail-in voting has been a thorn in the GOP’s side for years. Since its use surged ahead of the 2020 election, he’s occasionally hedged before returning to the notion that the extremely secure balloting method is a gateway to fraud. In an executive order signed Tuesday, he aims to kneecap mail-in balloting around the country and make the practice as ripe for abuse as he’s claimed.
The mail-in balloting provisions in Trump’s order hinge on a fringe interpretation of a decades-old federal law establishing a uniform Election Day around the country. There are more than a dozen states that currently count ballots postmarked on or before Election Day, as long as they were received within a certain number of days. Under the reading the White House is promoting, states that count ballots received after Election Day violate the federal law, no matter when those ballots are postmarked. And under Article VI of the Constitution, federal law trumps state laws.
Those states and voting rights advocates will argue that those ballots have been cast by the deadline, just haven’t been received to be counted. But the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit ruled otherwise last year in a case brought by the Mississippi Republican Party and the National Republican Committee. That decision didn’t go into effect before last year’s election and is limited to federal elections, not state and local races. It has also yet to be affirmed by any other court, but the Trump administration is clearly hoping to take it nationwide.
Trump’s order tasks Attorney General Pam Bondi with taking “all necessary action” to enforce the Election Day law against states that count late ballots in the tally for presidential electors and members of Congress. It also orders the Election Assistance Commission to condition the funding it provides states to help run their elections on those states no longer counting ballots received after Election Day. (There is a specific carveout in the latter provision for ballots received from “absent uniformed services voters and overseas voters.”)
The problems are obvious when you consider what’s really being asked of states. States that conduct their elections almost entirely via mail, such as Washington and Oregon, would have to move their current deadlines, which now allow ballots to be mailed up to Election Day. Otherwise, they would be forced to reject ballots that they consider legal. Last year, Oregon counted just more than 13,000 of those ballots appropriately postmarked and received within the seven-day window allowed under state law.