These Dems aren’t doing themselves any favors trying to normalize Trump and Musk in advance

ABC gave Donald Trump $15 million it didn’t have to, in the latest example of American elites’ paying homage to the incoming president.
Trump had sued Disney-owned ABC for defamation because anchor George Stephanopoulos said on air that Trump had been found liable for rape in the E. Jean Carroll case, but the jury had found that Trump was liable only for sexual abuse, not rape. ABC had a strong case on the merits, since the presiding judge said Trump’s actions, while technically not “rape” under New York state law, met the common understanding of “rape.” Additionally, U.S. law sets an especially high bar for defamation regarding media coverage of public figures. But despite the attorneys and deep pockets to fight the lawsuit, ABC/Disney folded, even agreeing to pay an additional $1 million toward Trump’s legal fees.
Trumpists already control a lot of the information environment — Fox News, many leading websites and podcasts, the social network X, etc. — but others are signaling they’ll play along. ABC’s voluntary payment adds to the distortions and brown-nosing from the billionaires who respectively own the Los Angeles Times, the Washington Post and Time magazine. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who in September declared his intention to stay out of politics, gave $1 million to Trump’s inauguration and traveled to Trump’s Florida home for a private meeting. Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos’ main company, Amazon, is also giving $1 million to Trump’s inauguration fund, as well as streaming the event on Prime for free.
These media and tech industry leaders are weakly obeying in advance, potentially corrupting the system to Trump’s benefit without being forced. It’s bad for the country, but they’re for-profit business executives, not opposition politicians.
Opposition is the Democratic Party’s job. Yet even some prominent Democrats have reduced their criticisms, seeking to “find common ground.”
Among the worst was President Joe Biden’s taking smiling photos with Trump at the White House. Biden is right to respect the 2024 election results and conduct the transfer of power, but he doesn’t need to treat the incoming administration as normal. The smiling photos signal to the public that calling Trump a fascist enemy of constitutional democracy was merely campaign hyperbole.
If Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris attend Trump’s inauguration — he didn’t attend theirs, and he had attempted a coup to prevent it — it will repeat the signal that everything’s fine. If they and former presidents attend, it would also contrast with the 2024 Republican National Convention, which (other than Trump) no former president or vice president attended.
Harris has mostly been quiet since the election. To the extent Biden has offered public criticism of the incoming administration, it’s of a powerless, pleading variety. “I pray to God that the president-elect throws away Project 2025,” the still-president posted on X. “I think it would be an economic disaster. I believe the only way for a president to lead America is to lead all of America.”
Meanwhile, Trump has announced that Project 2025 architect Russ Vought will be the director of the Office of Management and Budget.
Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., joined Trump’s website, Truth Social, announcing in his opening post that the “Trump hush money and Hunter Biden cases were both bulls–t… weaponizing the judiciary for blatant partisan gain.”
This falsely equates a private citizen’s lying on a gun form and failing to pay taxes with a president’s election-related felony fraud, effectively letting Trump off the hook. Fetterman didn’t explain how the jury of citizens that found Trump guilty on all 34 felony counts was partisan.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., has been publicly boosting Trump donor/surrogate/adviser Elon Musk, arguing on CNN that “Elon Musk is the champion among the big tech executives of First Amendment values and principles.”