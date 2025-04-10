Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

With coal executive orders, Trump returns to the scene of the con

Just as the coal companies bled coal workers dry, today it is Trump and his party that exploit them with false promises. 

‘Devastating’: Trump’s tariffs cause pain for small businesses, farmers, says Sen. Klobuchar April 10, 2025 / 10:39
By  Paul Waldman
Paul Waldman

Paul Waldman

Paul Waldman is a journalist and author focused on politics and culture.