Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

There’s no ambiguity — Trump can’t run for a third term. Period.

The 22nd Amendment leaves none of the wiggle room that Trump's lawyers exploited in Trump v. Anderson.

Takedown: Trump is ‘powerless’ in illegal bid for third term, as lawyer Melber reports March 31, 2025 / 08:35
By  Hayes Brown
Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown is a writer and editor for MS NOW Daily.