Trump’s post about how we ‘subsidize’ Canada is nonsense

President-elect Donald Trump is firing off warning shots as he prepares to enact a protectionist trade agenda ahead of his second term in office. On Wednesday, one of those shots whizzed by Canada’s ear. “No one can answer why we subsidize Canada to the tune of over $100,000,000 a year? Makes no sense!” Trump posted on Truth Social.
He continued, “Many Canadians want Canada to become the 51st State. They would save massively on taxes and military protection. I think it is a great idea. 51st State!!!”
The post perfectly distills Trump’s psyche when it comes to trade — and how backward and damaging his views are.
Trump’s attack on the so-called Canada subsidy appears to be a reference to the U.S. trade deficit with its northern neighbor. A trade deficit means that the U.S. has purchased more goods and services from Canada than Canada has purchased from the U.S.; the U.S.-Canadian deficit was over $50 billion in 2022.
There is nothing innately wrong with having a trade deficit with a trading partner. But Trump thinks of every interaction as a zero-sum game and believes that you’re either ripping someone off, or you’re the one getting ripped off. His view is at odds with the perspective of most economists that trade is mutually beneficial and mostly a positive-sum game. That isn’t to say that massive international trade flows don’t have costs for society — they can disrupt labor markets — but to look at differences in exports and imports with one country as a sign of “winning” or “losing” is simply the wrong way to look at the entire enterprise of trade.