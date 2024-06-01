Trump’s conviction was a remarkable legal win. That doesn’t make it a political win.

Donald Trump became a part of history Thursday when a Manhattan jury’s 34 guilty verdicts made him the first former president to be convicted of felony crimes. While falsifying business records in order to cover up a hush money payment to a woman who says she slept with him is among the least scandalous things Trump has ever done, we should all welcome the verdict as a sign of democratic health. It’s a warning to powerful politicians across America: No citizen is above the law, and no amount of social cachet can render you immune to accountability.
But to view Trump’s conviction as a game changer for the 2024 election would be a mistake. It would be tremendously risky for Democratic leaders or voters to bank on Trump’s forthcoming sentence or on the stigma of a felony conviction to keep Trump from winning the White House again. The only surefire way to ensure that doesn’t happen is the old-fashioned way: crafting a better message, out-fundraising, out-organizing and out-mobilizing.
Fortunately, President Joe Biden is already delivering that message. Immediately after the verdict, his campaign released a statement that urged voters to remain vigilant and engaged in the political process: “Today’s verdict does not change the fact that the American people face a simple reality. There is still only one way to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office: at the ballot box.”
In the run-up to the verdict, there was a lot of drama and suspense around whether Trump would be convicted. The case that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg brought against him was based on a relatively novel theory of the law — and was far from a slam-dunk case in the eyes of many legal experts. Trump’s conviction by a jury of his peers understandably generated a lot of amazed excitement. It’s rare to see a power-hungry billionaire — who not only routinely skirts the law but also makes a mockery of it — be convicted of felonies and face possible jail time. But Thursday’s sign of civic health won’t necessarily translate to a political win for Democrats.
The image of Trump as a jailbird might seem like political poison for him, but he may never be sentenced to incarceration, and even if he is, he’s not likely to serve time before Election Day. Trump’s sentence is scheduled to be handed down by New York state Judge Juan Merchan on July 11. His sentence could range anywhere from a fine to up to four years in prison. (One middle-ground possibility is that he’s placed under home detention.) But in all likelihood, Trump is unlikely to end up behind bars before Election Day because, as my colleague Jordan Rubin explains, he’s likely to appeal, and that’s unlikely to be sorted out before Election Day. Even in the improbable event that Trump is given the maximum sentence and incarcerated before then, many legal scholars believe there is no provision in the Constitution that prevents Trump from remaining a presidential candidate or even serving as president while imprisoned. (In the early 20th century, Socialist Party leader Eugene Debs garnered about 3% of the national vote share while imprisoned for violating the Espionage Act with his anti-war rhetoric.)